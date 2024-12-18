Ighodalo to sue Edo APC chairman over ‘defamation’

Legal firm Banwo & Ighodalo has taken final steps to institute legal action against Jarrett Tenebe, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, over defamatory claims made against its founding partner, Asue Ighodalo.

In a letter dated December 18, 2024, and signed by Abimbola Akeredolu (SAN), the firm condemned Tenebe’s accusations, describing them as “libelous, reckless, and unfounded.”

This follows Tenebe’s comments during an interview, where he claimed that Ighodalo “stole 21 government vehicles” from the Edo State Government.

The firm noted that these allegations persist despite a December 11 letter demanding an immediate retraction and apology. Tenebe has now been given three days to withdraw the statements or face formal court proceedings.

In a separate statement signed by Erhabor Emokpae, the Team Asue Media Organisation (TAMO) refuted the allegations, describing them as a calculated smear campaign aimed at distracting the public and tarnishing Mr. Ighodalo’s reputation.

TAMO clarified that Alaghodaro, which Ighodalo chaired, is a private-sector-led initiative focused on fostering economic growth and investments in Edo State.

The statement also highlighted Ighodalo’s integrity and selflessness, noting that he has personally funded his expenses throughout his 16 years of public service, including his time as Chairman of Alaghodaro.

The accusations regarding the theft of government vehicles were dismissed as baseless, absurd, and unsupported by any evidence.

Banwo & Ighodalo reiterated its resolve to pursue all legal remedies if the defamatory statements are not retracted within the stipulated timeframe.

The firm emphasized that the weaponization of misinformation for political gain erodes public trust and damages democratic institutions.

It called on all parties to uphold the principles of truth, integrity, and decency in public discourse.