Ighodalo threatens to sue Edo APC Chairman for defamation

Asue Ighodalo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Edo election, has threatened to sue Jarrett Tenebe, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, for defamation.

In a letter written by the legal firm Banwo & Ighodalo, the gubernatorial candidate accused Tenebe of making false and damaging statements in a widely circulated video.

While reacting to the gaffe of Governor Monday Okpebholo during presentation of the 2025 budget to the state assembly, Tenebe had accused Ighodalo of stealing billions.

SPONSOR AD

Okpebholo, who appeared before the lawmakers on Tuesday, had struggled to read the total sums of the state budget estimate.

After several attempts to pronounce the figure, the governor then said: “Sorry, it’s confusing me”, a comment which drew laughter.

The governor’s gaffe thereafter trended on social media platforms, with many users expressing diverse opinions.

In the video he released over the incident, Tenebe had said: “Obaseki will not make such a mistake because he has stolen billions before. Asue Ighodalo will not make such a mistake because he has stolen billions before…”

Responding, Ighodalo gave Tenebe seven days to issue a full retraction, a public apology, and assurances that no further defamatory comments would be made.

This is not the first time Tenebe would be in the news over controversial remarks.

During a widely criticized Arise TV appearance earlier this year, Tenebe disparaged Edo citizens, claiming they were “too poor to afford DSTV.”

Most recently, Tenebe threatened PDP’s Campaign Council Director of New Media, Pharez Okpere, during a heated online exchange.

In response to Okpere’s criticism of Governor Okpebholo, Tenebe wrote: “If I asked you to leave and you refused, you will be killed.”

The statement drew widespread condemnation as Okpere petitioned the Police and the DSS, citing threat to his life.