Ighodalo speaks on shooting incident at tribunal, expresses confidence in judiciary

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last election in Edo, Asue Ighodalo, has reacted to the shooting incident outside venue of the tribunal for the September 2024 governorship poll .

Shortly before the tribunal session began, panic erupted outside the courthouse when a masked individual opened fire, reportedly disguised as a PDP member.

The gunman, who fled the scene, was caught on video widely circulated on social media.

SPONSOR AD

While speaking to reporters on the incident, Ighodalo addressed supporters’ concerns while condemning acts of intimidation aimed at disrupting the legal process.

“These acts of violence and harassment are deliberate distractions meant to make us take our eyes off the ball,” Ighodalo said.

“We strongly believe that the judiciary will do the right thing, and we’re looking forward to the outcome of the tribunal.

“Our focus remains reclaiming our mandate and working positively for the good people of Edo State. We will take poverty out of our land, eliminate fear and intimidation, and unlock the great potential of this state.”

Ighodalo praised Edo citizens for their steadfastness over the last three months.

“I want to thank the good people of Edo State for coming out in massive numbers to vote for us on September 21 and for keeping faith through the difficulties,” he said.

“They’ve stayed calm in the face of intimidation and harassment, living on the strong hope that our efforts to reclaim our mandate will be successful.

“There are many distractions being thrown our way, but we will not be deterred. Our goal remains ensuring that we go through this tribunal process and hopefully emerge with the mandate the people of Edo State gave my deputy Osarodion Ogie and myself.

“We will take Edo State to the next level. By God’s grace, we will remove poverty, eliminate intimidation, and make our people happy.

“We urge our people to stay strong and prayerful. By the grace of God, we will reclaim our mandate and deliver the change that Edo State deserves.”

Reacting, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Jarrett Tenebe alleged that the supporters of the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo were responsible for the attack.

He said: “Today’s shooting incident within the venue of the Governorship Election Tribunal in Benin City involving members of the opposition PDP is a deeply disturbing and unacceptable act of violence.

“The Tribunal is a sacred space where justice is meant to be administered impartially. Any act of violence within its walls undermine the very foundation of our legal system and threatens the safety of all involved.

“Regardless of political affiliation, resorting to violence to resolve disputes is never justifiable. We must all condemn such actions in the strongest possible terms.

“Violence has no place in a civilized society, and those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice swiftly and without exception.”

A day before the shooting incident, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided a popular Benin hotel where PDP witnesses were reportedly being kept, an incident that further raised tensions.

Party officials have accused the APC of deploying state resources to intimidate witnesses and derail the tribunal process. The EFCC has released a statement confirming the raid but denying that it was politically motivated.

Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the PDP’s Edo Caretaker Committee, condemned the incidents, linking them to a broader APC strategy of intimidation.

“The APC is deploying thugs disguised in PDP attire and using state agencies like the EFCC to disrupt our case at the tribunal. This level of desperation is unacceptable.”

“We anticipated APC’s plans to instigate chaos, but we never imagined they’d go as far as employing a masked gunman and raiding hotels where witnesses were lodged,” he added. “The APC must be held accountable for this brazen lawlessness.”

But APC has denied the allegation.