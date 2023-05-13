Ighalo wins Saudi King’s Cup

A former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, emerged victorious with Al-Hilal after they defeated Al Wehda to win the Saudi King’s Cup. The game ended…

A former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, emerged victorious with Al-Hilal after they defeated Al Wehda to win the Saudi King’s Cup.

The game ended 1-1 after normal and extra time with Al-Hilal triumphing 7-6 against Al Wehdaa on Friday night.

‘Done deal’: Messi set for megabucks Saudi move – source

Saudi club offers Messi £260m

Ighalo entered the game just before the second half began, however he missed his own penalty kick in the shootout.

However, that did not stop Ramon Diaz’s charges from winning their second Saudi King’s Cup in three years.

In the competition’s history, they have won 10 titles, ranking second to Al-Ahli’s 13 victories.

Ighalo scored twice in his four appearances in the Cup tournament this year.

The victory is Ighalo’s second laurel in the Middle East country. He won the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League in his first term.