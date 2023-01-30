Ighalo hails Osimhen’s goal-scoring feat

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has hailed Victor Osimhen for his goal-scoring feat in his club, Napoli. In an interview with OmasportsTV in Saudi…

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has hailed Victor Osimhen for his goal-scoring feat in his club, Napoli.

In an interview with OmasportsTV in Saudi Arabia, the Al Hilal striker said his successor in the national team is one of the best strikers and there is none like him in the transfer market.

“I know the sky is the limit for him. He is a fighter, he can score goals, he can run, and he can defend. For me, he is one of the best strikers in the world. You can’t get a striker like him in the market now,” he said.

Osimhen is the leading goal scorer so far this season in the Italian league Serie A with 14 goals scored in 16 matches played.

Speaking further, Ighalo said he was certain former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr would have easily qualified the country for the World Cup while revealing why he didn’t start the game against Ghana.

“Rohr would have qualified Nigeria for the world cup. We qualified for the Russia World Cup with 2 games to go and he would have done the same again with younger and more vibrant players.

“There are so many things going on in the Super Eagles. I was supposed to start the game against Ghana with Osimhen. We trained throughout the week in that formation and two hours before the game, I was told, was not starting during lunch. The coach sent Yobo to tell me. There was nothing I could do when I was brought in with 10 minutes to go,” he stated.