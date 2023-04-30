Ige, Akinosun Co-author book on natural gas

Dr David O Ige, founder of Gas Invest Limited, and Dapo Akinosun, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Founding Partner of SimmonsCooper Partners, have published a…

Dr David O Ige, founder of Gas Invest Limited, and Dapo Akinosun, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Founding Partner of SimmonsCooper Partners, have published a book on Nigeria’s gas industry.

The book titled “Understand Natural Gas: A Nigerian Perspective,” launched in Abuja recently, highlights the evolution of gas in the global energy mix.

While unveiling the book, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo canvassed for investments in Green Hydrogen to complement Nigeria’s energy transition drive.

He further urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) to consider investments in green hydrogen for clean energy.

According to the authors, the book presents Nigeria’s energy transition from when the first coal-fired power plant was built in Marina, Lagos, in 1896 and the energy mix was 100% coal to the current point where natural gas has become the most dominant fuel in the energy mix for power and coal has effectively been reduced to zero.

“Many technical concepts in natural gas processing and transportation are presented in easy-to-understand language for the non-technical reader, It situates the sector in Nigeria, illustrating it with in-country examples,” the authors said.

Dr Ige noted that the book further presents the evolution of gas fiscal provisions in Nigeria, which has culminated in the Petroleum Industry Act fiscal revisions as well as guidance for gas contracting.