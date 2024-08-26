Igbogidi FC wins Olu of Warri Peace Cup 2024

The 2024 Olu of Warri Community Peace Cup concluded with Igbogidi FC emerging victorious after a tense penalty shootout against Ubeji FC. The final match,…

The 2024 Olu of Warri Community Peace Cup concluded with Igbogidi FC emerging victorious after a tense penalty shootout against Ubeji FC.

The final match, held at Nana Model College, Warri, was part of the celebrations marking the 3rd Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR.

The tournament, aimed at promoting peace and unity among Delta State communities, saw a grand finale with awards presented by Chief Sheriff Mulade, National Coordinator of the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), and Comrade Gbubemi Awala, Chairman of the Itsekiri Interest Group.

The Ibogidi FC received the top prize of N1 million, alongside individual awards for best goalkeeper, fair play, and best player of the tournament.

Chief Mulade lauded the organizers, highlighting football as a unifying factor that fosters peace.

He urged continued improvement in future editions and reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote unity in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

On his part, Engineer Collins Edema expressed optimism that the tournament would produce new talents and emphasized the role of soccer in keeping youths off the streets.

He noted that football is a powerful tool for promoting love, peace, and unity among the people.