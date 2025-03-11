Igbinedion’s granddaughter: Why Tuface uses my beads on neck, wrist

Natasha Osawaru, Deputy Majority Leader of Edo state House of Assembly, has broken her silence on claims that she used her traditional beads for a spiritual hold over Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface.

In an exclusive interview with Stella Korkus, Osawaru debunked the claims made by Tuface’s mother, Rose Idibia, insisting that the beads hold cultural and sentimental value rather than any supernatural influence or ‘Juju.’

Rose had appealed to Nigerians to beg Osawaru to leave her son alone

She claimed that her son may not be acting in his right senses, urging the lawmaker to remove the “beads you put on his hand and on his neck”.

Recall that the social media was set abuzz with reports of Tuface’s marriage proposal to the lawmaker, a few days after announcing his divorce from his estranged wife, Annie.

Wading into the controversy, Mrs Idibia said her son was not in his right frame of mind due to the divorce proceedings with Annie.

However, speaking during the interview, the lawmaker said: “Those beads were given to me on my birthday. They represent a princess from a royal family. You know I am from the Igbinedion Royal Family.”

Responding to the allegations that the beads carried spiritual connotations, she dismissed the speculation, affirming that they are merely traditional accessories.

She further emphasised that the singer willingly chose to wear the beads himself, contrary to claims that she imposed them on him

“I did not wear them on him, he saw them and liked them and wore them, if you observe you will see that he likes beads a lot and has been wearing several before now…,” she said