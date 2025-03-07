Igala union asks FG to act on mining sites in Kogi

The Igala Cultural and Development Association (ICDA) has urged the federal government to urgently act on the deplorable roads and other structures in areas where mining activities take place in Kogi State.

President of the ICDA, Surgeon Commodore Ahmed Alhaji Abdulai (Rtd.), made the call on Thursday in Abuja during the executive council meeting of the association.

“The exploration of solid minerals is Igala land and its effect on the environment needs urgent attention. The mining exploration practices needs urgent review and the deleterious effects of the mining on the settlements in the area needs attention as well as the roads, which are in serious state of disrepair, especially in Ankpa LGA.

“The ICDA also note with pleasure the flagging of idah-ibaji Road rehabilitation. ICDA requests the governor of Kogi State to recall the contractors working on Anyigba Shintaku Road to site for speedy completion of the project, which will surely cut down travelling time between Kogi East and Kogi West.

“ICDA also calls for the rehabilitation of Ankpa Abejukolo, and Ankpa – Adoka roads, which are in deplorable states,” Abdullahi a retired orthopaedic Surgeon of the Nigerian Navy said.

He said that the ICDA is a socio cultural and a civil society organisation with the mandate of representing Igala and Bassa people in matters of culture, development and welfare of the people, with its root in the 1986 military government’s policy of nationwide mobilisation of communities for development that included NAMSER and DFFRI.

He recalled that the association has had several leaderships, and currently has its 21-person executives inaugurated on 10th August 2024 at the Ata’s Palace Pavilion in Idah, Kogi State.

He commended Dr. Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguhche Akpa II, the Ata Igala for midwifing the present ICDA executive as well as the contribution of the Ejeh Dekina and the Ogohi Anyigba.

He also commended the federal government on the step taken to revamp the Ajeokuta steel complex by inviting the original company that built the complex to do a study with a view to completing the project.

“This is a step in the right direction as many citizens will be engaged profitable employments in Kogi State. ICDA also commends the federal government on the effort made to ensure local government autonomy and the setting up of North Central Development Commission.

“ICDA wants to draw the attention of lack of electricity in Kogi East despite Geregu Power generation plant in the backyard across the River Niger. ICDA also requests the federal government to look into the speedy completion of the bridge across River Benue between Guto in Nasarawa State and Bagana in Kogi State, to facilitate movement between northern and southern parts of the country,” he said.

The ICDA leader also commended the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, on the efforts to ensure that lives are secured across the state, leading to relative peace in the state compared with past experiences.