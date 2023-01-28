✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

IG invalidates Police Community Relations Committees identity cards

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba has invalidated all Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Identity Cards nationwide. Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa…

IGP Mohammed Adamu
IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba has invalidated all Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Identity Cards nationwide.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated in Abuja on Saturday that the invalidation took effect from December 2022.

He added the decision was in line with the zeal of Mr Baba to sanitise and standardise all sectors of the force, including the PCRC.

Adejobi stated also that the IGP also ordered the redesign and re-issuance of new PCRC identity cards from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, after the scrupulous screening of membership across the board.

The IGP also directed eligible members to contact the offices of PCRC Chairmen at the various zones, Commands and formations of the police force nationwide.

Eligible members could also contact Police Public Relations Officers in their zones, Commands and formations to obtain new forms to process the newly-approved identity cards, he added.

Adejobi stated that the IGP had directed the arrest and prosecution of anyone found parading himself with the invalidated PCRC cards. (NAN)

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories