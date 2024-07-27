Ifeanyi Ubah, Ekene Adams, other federal lawmakers who died after 2023 polls

The National Assembly has been thrown into mourning again following the death of the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. Ubah reportedly…

The National Assembly has been thrown into mourning again following the death of the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah reportedly died in the United Kingdom on Monday at the age of 52. He was the fifth federal lawmaker to pass on since the 2023 general elections were held.

He was said to have travelled to the UK a few weeks ago for medical treatment but his health condition reportedly became critical.

The cause of his death could not be immediately ascertained.

Ubah was elected Senator in 2019 on the platform of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, and reelected on the same platform in 2023. He however defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier this year and was aiming to run for Anambra State governorship in the 2025 offcycle election.

He contested the 2021 Anambra governorship poll but lost to Professor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ekene Adams

Barely two weeks ago, the House of Representatives had lost member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams.

He had reportedly battled ill-health in the months leading to his death.

According to a statement by the House Spokesperson, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr, Adams died early Tuesday, July 16, at the age of 39.

“The House of Representatives is saddened to announce the passing of a dear member of the 10th Assembly, Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams (LP, Kaduna), who died early Tuesday, at the age of 39.

“Rep. Adams was a dedicated public servant, passionate sports administrator, and kind philanthropist who, until his demise, chaired the House Committee on Sports. He was a first-term member of the House of Representatives, representing the good people of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

“The dear departed lawmaker was a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him. His dedication to the development of grassroots sports in Nigeria was unwavering, and his contributions to the House will be deeply missed,” the statement read.

A former football player, Adams had served as the general manager of Nigeria Premier Football League side Remo Stars as well as Kada City before he won a seat in the House of Representatives during the 2023 general elections.

His sports background earned him the role of the reps committee chairman on sports despite being a first-timer in the green chamber.

Abdulkadir Danbuga

On October 11, 2023 the member, representing Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, died.

Dambuga’s colleague and member, representing Sabon Birni South constituency at the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Almustapha (aka Boza), had confirmed death to Daily Trust.

According to Boza, Dambuga died after a brief illness.

He was said to have been admitted in the hospital around Tuesday noon.

“His remains would be taken to the National Mosque for the bathing ritual after which it would be flown to Sokoto for burial around 11am,” Boza said.

Danbuga is survived by two wives, many children and grandchildren.

Isa Dogonyaro

On May 10, 2024, member representing Garki/Babura federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Rep. Isa Dogonyaro, passed away.

One of his colleagues, Mohammed Bello El-Rufa’i announced the death of the lawmaker on his Facebook wall Friday morning.

He wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Earlier today, we lost colleague in the House of Representatives, a brilliant parliamentarian and an overall good man. May Allah SWT forgive him and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus”.

Speaking to Daily Trust on telephone, the Deputy House Spokesperson, Phillip Agbese, said he learnt about the death of the lawmaker through posts on social media and on WhatsApp groups of the House of Representatives.

He said, “There are the usual Islamic prayers and tributes by colleagues on various platforms. There is no official communication to the House yet. The family has not communicated to the House.

“That is the tradition. It is when the family communicates through the Speaker that we will officially announce his death. I learnt that the funeral prayer is scheduled in Abuja this afternoon”.

Dogonyaro was declared the lawful APC candidate for the House of Representatives in the 2023 general election after a court sacked Aminu Kanta who was declared the winner of the primary election in the constituency.

The deceased had challenged Kanta’s victory on the grounds of allegedly submitting a false name.

Ismaila Maihanci

About two months after he won the seat to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba State, Ismaila Maihanci, passed on. He died on April 22, 2023 at the age of 36.

Maihanci had won the election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Born on October 22 1986, Maihanci served as a Special Adviser to Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku. He had also served as the Secretary of PDP in Taraba State.