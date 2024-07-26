✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
IED explodes at Yobe livestock market

An item suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at the popular Buni Yadi market in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.…

    By Habibu Idris Gimba,

An item suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at the popular Buni Yadi market in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Bukar Adamu a resident of the community, told Daily Trust that a little girl hawking stepped on the device and it exploded.

Another source said a suicide bomber struck where the local vigilance group usually sit around the market.

The military has since cordoned off the cattle market where the incident occurred.

Assistant Director, Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Sector Command, Damaturu, Captain Shehu Muhammad, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

He said another IED planted in the market was discovered and successfully detonated by the Army.

According to him a hawking girl was injured as a result of the incident.

He added that the victim is currently receiving treatment at one of the health facilities in Buni Yadi.

He ruled out suicide bombing, saying the IED was planted.

10 years ago, Buni Yadi came under a major attack as 59 boys were killed at the Federal Government College in the town.

Additionally, the insurgents burnt down the 24 buildings of the school.

