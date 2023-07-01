Idoma cultural fiesta underway – Och’Idoma

The traditional ruler of the Idoma kingdom in Benue State, Och’Idoma Dr John Eliagwu Odogbo, has disclosed a week-long Idoma traditional and cultural festival to…

The traditional ruler of the Idoma kingdom in Benue State, Och’Idoma Dr John Eliagwu Odogbo, has disclosed a week-long Idoma traditional and cultural festival to showcase the unique diversity of his people.

Odogbo disclosed yesterday in his first coronation anniversary broadcast as the fifth Och’Idoma and paramount traditional ruler of the Idoma kingdom.

“Plans are in top gear for a week-long Idoma traditional & cultural festival to showcase the unique diversity inherent in the Idoma tradition and culture to the admiration of the whole world.

“This is planned to kick-start with each intermediate Area Traditional Council having a day to showcase their peculiarity, and the grand finale will be when all intermediates will meet simultaneously to receive royal charge and blessings. All events are to happen within Och’Idoma Square, Otukpo,” he said.

The monarch on behalf of the Idoma Area Traditional Council, which he presides over as chairman, also expressed condolences and solidarity with his subjects all over the Idoma kingdom who have suffered from one form of unfortunate incident or attack by the criminal armed herders in his kingdom, urging them to remain calm, as vengeance belongs to God alone.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...