Ideye scores as Enyimba crush Black Bulls 4-1 in Confed Cup

Former Super Eagles striker and member of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad, Brown Ideye, was on the score sheet as Enyimba inflicted a heavy defeat on Black Bulls of Mozambique in the CAF Confederation Cup Group D match played yesterday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The 4-1 demolition of Black Bulls was Enyimba’s first victory in the group stage having lost two and drawn one in their previous matches.

They opened their campaign with a 0-2 loss at Al Masry, and returned home to draw 2-2 with title holders Zamalek of Egypt before the 3-0 thrashing away to Black Bulls.

However, in yesterday’s match, Enyimba under new gaffer, Stanley Eguma, were in imperious form as two first half goals from Joseph Atule and Ifeanyi Ihemekwele put them on the front foot.

Atule opened the scoring in the 6th minute but six minutes later, the visitors drew level through Ejaita Ifori before Ihemekwele restored Enyimba’s lead in the 45th minute.

On resumption, substitute Ideye doubled the lead in the 67th minute before diminutive Atule put the ice on the cake with his brace in the 90th minute.

Despite the emphatic victory, Enyimba are rooted at the bottom of the table with Black Bulls as they have four points each.

Meanwhile, Zamalek are topping the group with eight points followed by Al Masry also of Egypt with five points.