✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Ideato Reps Hails Abass, Kalu over Passage of New Minimum Wage Bill

The member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt…

The member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu over the passage of the new minimum wage bill.

President Bola Tinubu transmitted the bill to the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday. Both chambers passed the new Bill to empower Nigerian workers to earn at least N70,000 on a monthly basis.

The executive bill seeks to amend the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 and reduce the review period from five years to three years.

Ugochinyere who’s the Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, in a statement said it’s a welcomed development with room for improvement.

He urged all stakeholders to comply, expressing optimism that it will be upwardly reviewed and improved upon, in the best interest of the citizens and in line with economic realities.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories