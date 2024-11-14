ICT: Kaduna Leads In AI – Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani intends to make Kaduna State a hub of Information Communication Technology(ICT) not just in northern Nigeria but the entire country.

The governor said his administration has “collaborated with Data Science Nigeria(DSN) and google.org in the program, Arewa Ladies4Tech, to train over 5000 women across the state in ICT.”

“As a result, most of these ladies have become gainfully employed, some internationally, which they work from the comfort of their homes.”

Governor Uba Sani who was represented by the Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, disclosed this at stakeholders engagement on the draft National Digital Exonomy and e-Governance Bill, organised by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Exonomy in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to the Governor, Kaduna State has “launched the AI4All, an initiative meant to bring AI to Hausa speakers across Nigeria and beyond, through a series of short lessons on AI in Hausa language which are downloadable from the NITDA site and shareable with others by phone.”

Governor Uba Sani who said that mainstreaming technology is one of his government’s agenda, said that the AI initiative in vernacular is the first of its kind in Africa.

He also said that Kaduna State has partnered with Greysoft Technologies to bring young innovators to produce tech-products for agriculture, under the auspices of AgricTech Hackathon.

The Governor noted that the draft National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill marks a significant step forward in harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth, improved governance.

He also said that the Digital Economy is no longer a niche sector because it is the future.

“The bill aims to create a comprehensive framework for the development and regulation of our digital economy, ensuring that we remain competitive in the global digital landscape,” he added.