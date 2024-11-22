✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
ICPC begins tracking of N41bn constituency projects in Kano

ICPC Operatives
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has begun tracking of constituency and executive projects worth N41 billion.

Daily Trust reports that 99 are constituency projects while the remaining seven are executive projects across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

The ICPC Kano State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Barr. Ibrahim Garba Kagara, said, “The objectives of the exercise is to ensure that execution of the projects has been done faithfully and according to specifications for the benefit of the citizens to cutdown wastages and corruption and to ensure proper application of government resources.”

Barr Kagara, added that the Commission in pursuing its mandate would collaborate with other critical stakeholders which include the Media, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and civil society organisations for the success of the tracking.

He further stated that the Commission had chosen sectors that have a direct impact on the life of the citizens which include Education, Health, Agriculture, Water, Rural Roads, Power and Youth Empowerment as a matter of priority.

He therefore urged members of the Community to report any wrong doing they have observed in the execution of any projects in their communities to the Commission and also take ownership of the project site in their areas.

