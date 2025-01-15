Iconic Open University to Start its Fall Semester Exams Across 57 Centers in Nigeria, 11 Offshore

Iconic University is poised to commence its Fall Semester examinations on January 20th, 2025, concurrently at 57 exam centers throughout Nigeria and 11 offshore locations designed for international students.

The offshore centers span across the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Canada, Algeria, Mali, South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, and Qatar, ensuring global accessibility for its diverse student body.

The University’s Registrar, Mr. Muhammad G. Sanusi, conveyed to the media, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, the institution’s readiness to effectively facilitate both computer-based exams in regular and essay formats, catering to the requirements of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

This comprehensive preparation underscores the University’s commitment to maintaining academic rigor and excellence from Nigeria to the world while adapting the dynamic needs of its global student body for its open and distance learning system.