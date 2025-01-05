‘Icon of loyalty, compassionate leadership’, Kwankwaso hails Gov Yusuf @62

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has described the incumbent Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, as an icon of loyalty and compassionate leadership.

Kwankwaso stated this in a statement felicitating the Governor on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

He said, “The Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has made his mark as an effective doer, from his days as my aide to becoming commissioner and now as the Chief Executive Officer of our state.

“In under 19 months, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has changed the face of Kano through numerous initiatives that cut across different sectors of the state.

“I am particularly pleased with his empathy for the people and the willingness to always listen to their voices and make decisions that will help make life better for Kanawa.

“In his 62 years, Governor Abba has positively impacted our state, and he has distinguished himself as an icon of loyalty and leadership with compassion.

“May the Almighty Allah bless him with more grace, strength and wisdom to continue serving his people. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”

Daily Trust reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was born into the Sullubawa Fulani clan, the ruling class of the Kano Emirate, from the family of Malam Kabiru Yusuf and Malama Khadijatul-Naja’atu in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State on January 5, 1963.