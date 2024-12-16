‘ICAN remains beacon of professional excellence’

Former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Ismaila Zakari, says the institute stands tall and remains a beacon of professionalism and excellence among its peers.

He spoke in Lagos at a dinner organised in his honour alongside the immediate past Registrar of the Institute, Professor Ahmed Kumshe.

Daily Trust reports that Zakari after his tenure as the ICAN President emerged as the

President of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), while Kumshe returned to the classroom at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

In his remarks, Zakari appreciated the honour done to him and Kumshe, adding that the support and encouragement from ICAN and other professional bodies have been instrumental in his professional journey.

The Diamond President of the Institute, Davidson Alaribe, said the honour was in recognition of their service to the ICAN.

Alaribe said Zakari and Kumshe have demonstrated commitment to professionalism and readiness to serve at all times.

“The ICAN in them should continue to make the difference because in ICAN one of our motto is ‘the ICAN in you makes the difference’ as long as you have ICAN DNA in you, you will continue to make the difference,” the president said.