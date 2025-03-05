ICAN President vows to uphold ethical leadership

The 60th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief Davidson Chizuoke Alaribe, has been honoured as a Honorary Special Marshal by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, bestowed the honour on Alaribe in Lagos.

According to Mohammed, the recognition was part of the Corps’ efforts to collaborate with individuals of integrity and associate with renowned international brands to enhance safer road use.

SPONSOR AD

He said “We have three main strategies to reduce traffic crashes but the one we give emphasis to is collaboration and partnerships.

“Today, I want to assure the ICAN president that Special Marshals are the largest single non-political organisation, well, let me say, in Africa, with over 250,000 men of impeccable character and immense integrity. That is why we are here today because we believe that ICAN is full of people with impeccable character.

“The collaboration even adds to our men in terms of integrity, accuracy, and trust. ICAN can also support FRSC by duplicating integrity, accuracy, and trust so that when the public sees us, they see the values that are associated with ICAN.”

Responding, Alaribe pledged to uphold the ethics of his profession in his new role as Special Marshal and also offered the ICAN platform to promote the Corps’ activities as a demonstration of his commitment to the partnership.

He said “For me to be decorated by no other person than the person, ambassador of ICAN, and one who also is trying to propagate transparency and accountability.”