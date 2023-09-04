IBEDC transformer vandalised in Ogun, police arrest suspect

The police on Ogun State have arrested one Adewole Adekunle after a group vandalised a transformer of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) at…

The police on Ogun State have arrested one Adewole Adekunle after a group vandalised a transformer of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) at Showo community, Kobape, along the Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway.

Some villagers had hinted the police about the gang’s activities in the community regarding the transformer.

The police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, said following the hint, officers from the Owode Egba Police Division led by CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, responded to the distress call, leading to the arrest of Adekunle, of No. 28, Eleko, Aja, Lagos.

Odutola said other members of the gang fled into a nearby bush abandoning a Volkswagen bus with registration number EKY 202 YG.

According to her, the operatives recovered a vandalized transformer from the crime scene.

She said other items recovered were an Itel phone, one digger, one chisel, 11 spanners, 25 bolts, one big pincher and a polythene bag containing clothes.

“Our men are currently expediting efforts to track down other members of the notorious vandals and arrest them for possible prosecution. Further information will be provided as the investigation continues,” she said.

Odutola said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had been briefed and had ordered that the culprits be charged to court “as deterrence to other intending vandals.”

