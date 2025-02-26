IBB’s autobiography should close chapter of hatred – Gbenga Hashim

A former presidential candidate, Gbenga Hashim, has urged critics of ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) to use the release of his autobiography as an opportunity for national reconciliation and to move past animosities over past controversies.

The 420-page book, released last week, has reignited debates on key events from Babangida’s eight-year rule, including the annulment of the June 12 presidential election, the assassination of renowned journalist, Dele Giwa, and the execution of Major General Mamman Vatsa over an alleged coup plot.

But during a visit to the former president on Tuesday, Hashim described the book—wherein IBB took responsibility for the annulment of the June 12 election and detailed the roles played by others—as a crucial step toward healing.

Recalling his own detention without trial under Babangida’s military regime, Hashim noted, “IBB is not the only leader who made mistakes in office, but not everyone has found the courage and humility to admit their errors. What he has said and written are important testimonies for national reconciliation.”

He added, “For IBB, national unity is a religion. We cannot keep revisiting old issues indefinitely.”

In response, Babangida thanked Hashim for his kind words.