IBB releases memoir today

Former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) is set to launch his long-awaited autobiography.
Titled, ‘A Journey In Service’, it will be released today, February 20, 2025, at the event billed for the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.
According to a statement from the board of trustees of the IBB Presidential Library Foundation, the book launch will hold alongside a fundraising for a presidential library.
The organisers said the event would be chaired by a former president; Olusegun Obasanjo, with President Bola Tinubu as the special guest of honour.
- NIGERIA DAILY: How Tuition Fee Poses Threat To Female Education
- Nigerian farmers have been victimised — Obasanjo
The keynote address would be delivered by the former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; while former Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to review the autobiography.
Other guests billed to attend include, ex-presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan. A former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma and Chairman of BUA Group; Abdul Samad Rabiu, are chief launchers.
