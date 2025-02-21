IBB one of Nigeria’s most influential figures in history –Nourah Bamalli

Nourah Bamalli has said former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, popularly known as IBB, remains one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s history, with his leadership spanning almost half of the country’s 64 years of independence.

The Thursday’s launch of his memoirs in Abuja, A Journey in Service, has sparked significant attention both in Nigeria and internationally.

The memoirs offer an insight into IBB’s life and leadership, marking another milestone in his remarkable journey.

In a remark on the release of the book, Nourah said, “This is an opportunity for Nigerians to gain a comprehensive understanding of General Babangida, the man who shaped much of Nigeria’s modern history, and to reflect on the nation’s progress under his leadership.”

He said, “IBB was viewed as a strategic leader who sought to blend both military rule and elements of democracy to stabilize the nation, particularly during a time of political instability.

“During his tenure from 1985 to 1993, IBB made significant strides in the country’s political and economic landscape, including the establishment of key institutions and the push for a return to civilian rule. His policies on economic reforms, infrastructure development, and national unity have left a lasting legacy.”

Relatedly, the Katsina-born agro-allied investor, Hajiya Maryam Aminu Balele Kurfi has described Babangida as a true legend and father of the nation whose leadership from 1985 to 1993 marked significant reforms in Nigeria’s development.

Speaking at the event, she said, “General Babangida stands as a towering figure in Nigeria’s history, a visionary leader whose impact continues to shape our nation.”

On the proposed IBB National Library, Hajiya Maryam Kurfi noted, “This library will stand as a testament to IBB’s enduring legacy, preserving his contributions for future generations.

“It will serve as a beacon of knowledge, inspiring young Nigerians to emulate his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to our nation’s progress.”