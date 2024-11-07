IBB, Marwa, others pay tributes to late ex-NDLEA boss Kwajafa

Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, current Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa, and several prominent figures from various sectors, have paid tribute to the late Fulani Kwajafa, the former NDLEA boss, who was laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kwajafa, who passed away at the age of 88, was celebrated in a ‘Night of Tributes’ held in his honour in Abuja. The event brought together family members, former colleagues, friends, and admirers to pay their respects to a man who significantly contributed to Nigeria’s policing and drug enforcement landscape.

In his tribute, General Ibrahim Babangida, who had a long-standing association with Kwajafa, described the late police officer as an “uncommon Nigerian” with deep patriotism. Babangida recalled their first meeting in 1964 and lauded Kwajafa for his unwavering dedication to duty.

“He was a great Nigerian with a deep sense of patriotism and an exceptional commitment to his responsibilities as a consummate police officer,” Babangida said.

He also praised Kwajafa’s rise through the ranks of the Nigeria Police Force, highlighting his significant contributions to the fight against drug trafficking during his tenure at the NDLEA.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa, the current NDLEA Chairman, expressed his profound sorrow at Kwajafa’s death, calling it a national loss of “unquantifiable magnitude.” Marwa emphasised the lasting impact Kwajafa had on Nigeria, particularly in drug law enforcement.

“Mr Kwajafa’s death at 88 is undoubtedly a great loss to the country, considering the numerous ways he impacted the Nigerian polity,” Marwa said, highlighting Kwajafa’s visionary leadership at the NDLEA and his tireless efforts to combat the scourge of drug abuse in the country.

Dr. Solomon Arase, former Inspector-General of Police, also paid his respects, emphasizing Kwajafa’s pioneering role as the first head of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). “Kwajafa’s legacy is firmly etched in Nigeria’s policing history. He was a man of principle, and his contribution to the fight against crime, particularly armed robbery, cannot be overemphasized,” Arase said.

Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of what he called a “towering figure” in Nigerian policing. Buratai recalled Kwajafa’s role in establishing the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in 1984, which he said laid the foundation for a more focused and effective approach to combating violent crime in Nigeria. “Kwajafa was a man of integrity and dedication to public safety.

His leadership was instrumental in shaping modern law enforcement in Nigeria,” Buratai said.

Dr. Nana Safiya Garnvwa, Senior Technical Assistant to the Governor of Borno State, also paid tribute, praising Kwajafa as a Nigerian worthy of emulation.

“He was a man who lived his life for others, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of Nigerians,” she said.