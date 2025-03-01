IBB Didn’t deny power transfer oath with Abacha when I asked him – Pro-June 12 General

Retired General Ishola Williams, a prominent advocate of the June 12 cause and former Head of Operations, Training, and Plans in the Nigerian Army, has stated that former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) never outrightly denied having a power transition arrangement with General Sani Abacha when asked directly.

Speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels TV on Friday, General Williams responded to IBB’s latest book, A Journey in Service, which details his time in the military and his role in Nigeria’s political history.

Williams criticized the professional conduct of some military officers during the 1993 crisis and suggested that Babangida indirectly facilitated Abacha’s eventual takeover.

Army Officers Must Be Professionals, Not Careerists

General Williams expressed disappointment in how some military officers handled Nigeria’s political transition, arguing that their primary allegiance should have been to the nation rather than political leaders.

“Soldiers are supposed to be professional, not just career officers. They are supposed to be disciplined enough to know when to act on behalf of their country and not in service to the president,” he said. “They must rise above ethnic or personal loyalties. It is no surprise that the 1966 coup happened because even then, the President wanted it, but General Wey and other officers prevented it because they were professionals.”

Williams pointed out that in 1993, several military officers, including those named by Babangida in his book, were determined to prevent the election from holding or ensuring that its outcome was overturned.

According to Williams, Babangida played a key role in paving the way for Abacha’s eventual seizure of power. He recalled that during Babangida’s regime, the former leader frequently referred to Abacha as caubar, a term that suggested he was positioning him as his successor.

“In my conversations with General Babangida before he stepped aside, I spent several nights in Minna. I asked him directly, ‘Did you have a deal with Abacha that he was going to succeed you?’ He could not answer the question,” Williams revealed.

He further disclosed that a group of civilian governors in Babangida’s government discouraged him from handing over power, citing Egypt as an example where military rulers remained in power for extended periods.

The Secret Military Meetings That Led to June 12 Annulment

Williams recounted two crucial meetings in Aso Rock before the interim government was established, where military officers deliberated on the country’s fate. He noted that at one of the meetings, then-Attorney General Chief Clement Akpamgbo was the only civilian present.

“When the discussion started, I asked, ‘What are we discussing? On what basis are we annulling this election?’ The only person who supported me was Admiral Aikhomu,” he recalled. “Nobody else could answer me. I was shocked. By that time, the election had not even been officially annulled.”

Williams had initially believed the meeting was meant to discuss the process of handing over power, only to realize that plans were already in motion to subvert the democratic transition.

He also expressed dismay that Vice President Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, Babangida’s second-in-command, was unaware of the annulment plans.

Shonekan’s Interim Government Was Designed to Fail

Williams revealed that before Chief Ernest Shonekan accepted to lead the Interim National Government (ING), he had warned his aides that the arrangement was destined to collapse.

“As we were leaving the meeting, I met Mr. Aluko, who was then the personal assistant to Chief Shonekan. I asked him, ‘Why is your Chief taking this appointment? He won’t last long. Let him read the decree.’ The whole decree was structured to allow Abacha to take over,” Williams stated.

He further criticized past Attorney Generals for failing to uphold democratic principles, stating that their actions had weakened Nigeria’s constitutional development.