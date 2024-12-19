Ibadan stampede: Tinubu mourns, wants perpetrators sanctioned as death toll hits 40

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the stampede during a children funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This came as the Chief of staff to Oyo State Governor, Mr. Segun Ogunwuyi, said the dead toll had reached 40.

“More than 40 children have been confirmed dead while other are still in critical condition,” Ogunwuyi said in Ebonyi on Thursday, during Governor Seyi Makinde’s birthday celebration, organized by Ali/Onyeyinchi Odefe education foundation.

The incident which was an end of year party for children, happened on Wednesday at the main gate of Islamic High School, Bashirun in Ibadan.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, the President ordered investigation into the incident.

Tinubu extended his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State and, most importantly, to the grieving families who have lost their children in the unfortunate event.

“In this moment of mourning, President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the affected families and offers prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed in this unfortunate event.

“President Tinubu has urgently directed the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances of this tragedy thoroughly. He emphasises that it is imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions contributed to this painful incident, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

“The President urges the Oyo State Government to take every necessary measure to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring.

“Among the essential actions are a comprehensive review of all public events’ safety measures, strict enforcement of safety regulations, and regular safety audits of event venues,” the statement read.

The President also called on event organisers to prioritise the safety of all attendees, especially children.

He noted the importance of integrating professional security, protocol, and logistics at events to ensure the safety of all participants.

“Our children’s safety and well-being remain paramount. No event should ever compromise their safety or take precedence over their lives,” the President said.