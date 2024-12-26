Ibadan stampede: My daughter is innocent, says ex-Queen Naomi’s mother

Funmilayo Ogunseyi, mother of Naomi Silekunola, ex-wife of Ooni of Ife, has urged President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerians to weigh in on her daughter’s legal issues.

Silekunola was one of three persons brought before the Iyaganku Magistrate Court in Ibadan in connection with the stampede that killed over 40 children last week.

The court has since ordered the detention of the accused in prison on allegations of conspiracy, negligent conduct causing damage, and failing to provide proper security and medical services for the event.

SPONSOR AD

In a video posted on Instagram, a tearful Ogunseyi begged for forgiveness, claiming that her daughter’s goals were only humanitarian.

According to her, Naomi had organised numerous outreach programmes over the past decade to assist the needy, elderly, children, and pregnant women across Nigeria.

While recounting the events leading to the tragedy, she noted that crowds had gathered hours before the programme’s scheduled start time of 10am.

According to her, the stampede began around 6:30am, long before Naomi arrived at the venue.

She further revealed that Naomi, who was reportedly unwell, fainted during police interrogation and remains in custody despite her fragile health.

She said: “Have mercy on me. Mothers have mercy. Come to my rescue. Don’t let my life be destroyed. My child only came to Ibadan to help the needy; this was not her first time.

“We have travelled across the country helping children and the vulnerable. I sympathise with the families who lost their children; it was never our intention. Please, don’t let Naomi be imprisoned—she is innocent. She only came to show compassion.

“The programme was meant to begin at 10 a.m., but people started arriving the day before. By 6:30 a.m., the crowd became uncontrollable. Naomi wasn’t even there yet. I received a call about the chaos while still asleep. My phone number was on the event flyer, so I was the one contacted. Naomi, her elder brother, and I immediately went to the police station to report the incident, but she was detained and later charged with murder.”

She appealed to President Tinubu and other influential Nigerians to intervene, claiming that her daughter’s predicament was orchestrated by “powerful persons.”

“They have taken my child to prison. The court was full of policemen. I don’t know where else to turn. They say her ordeal is an ‘order from above.’ Please, I beg those in power to release her. She is not a killer; she came to help. Naomi is fragile and sick. President Tinubu, I beg you, come to our aid,” she pleaded.