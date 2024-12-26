Ibadan stampede: Ex-Queen Naomi, broadcaster had good intention – Cleric

Following the stampede in Ibadan, Oyo state, that claimed the lives of over 40 children last week, a cleric, Prophet Olu Alo, has said Oriyomi Hamzat, owner of Agidigbo FM, and Naomi Silekunola, ex-wife of Ooni of Ife, intended good by organising the event.

Hamzat and Naomi are detained in prison on allegations of conspiracy, negligent conduct causing damage, and failing to provide proper security and medical services for the event.

The renowned cleric and the Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain World Wide, emphasised that both individuals have kind hearts having dedicated themselves to helping the less privileged children.

In a statement, the cleric expressed optimism for those currently in custody, stating that if their hearts are genuinely clean, they will emerge from the ordeal unscathed.

Prophet Alo extended his heartfelt prayers to the families of the deceased children, offering condolences and wishing them strength to bear their loss.

He said, “Most of our people are ingrate, he tried to no avail to save some lives. I don’t mind what people might say about my disposition to the incident, I don’t support nor oppose both Naomi and Oriyomi, there is nothing I want to gain from them.

“If we continue like this, the philanthropists and good-hearted people in the society will be fed up, let’s appreciate them and not shift blame on them.

“My investigation revealed that Oriyomi has done alot for the children, he has an orphanage home where he takes good care of the children, so, will such a person be happy if a bad thing happened to children?

“Queen Naomi on her part has also uplifted many children through her NGO, she has touched the lives of many children of the less privileged, she has done this program in many places but the Ibadan event turned unfortunate for her.

“If any of them has offended us before, don’t use that to speak against them, because none of them know that something like that will happen.

“What many people want to happen to them will not happen because a truthful person will not die in the position of a wicked person.

“To parents and relatives of those children that lost their lives in the incident, I know your pains and i sympathise with you, I feel your pains, and God will give you the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Some people have started reading meanings to the incident, Some Yoruba now believe that there is no clean success without something underneath.

“Those in detention, mercy will arise for you because you have a good heart, you didn’t have bad intentions.”

The cleric, however, pleaded with Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, to temper justice with mercy and consider the good intentions of the duo during their trials in court.