Ibadan stampede: Culprits must face trial – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has vowed that those responsible for the Ibadan funfair stampede that claimed the lives of at least 35 children will face trial, regardless of their social status.

He made the statement at the 2025 Annual Inter-faith Service for workers in the state, where he emphasised that the rule of law will be upheld in Oyo State, even if it’s not the case elsewhere.

Recall that the founder of Agidigbo FM; Oriyomi Hamzat, the principal sponsor of the unfortunate funfair, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola; and the Principal of the Islamic High School, the venue of the event; Mr Abdullah Fasasi, are currently being held in Agodi Custodial Centre after their arraignment at a magistrate court in Ibadan.

The three people were taken to a magistrates’ court on December 24, and, after listening to their lawyers, the magistrate ordered them to be remanded in the Agodi Custodial Centre pending the receipt of advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Makinde noted that some people have been comparing the situation to similar incidents in Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, where no one was held accountable, but he is adamant that Oyo State will not follow suit.

Makinde said “In the outgone year, we had challenges. 2024 started with us here in Oyo State, almost on a tragic note. 16th January 2024, we had an explosion here in Bodija. It affected even my office. They felt it all around Ibadan. We’re closing it out.

“And then towards the end of the year, we had the stampede at Islamic High School, Basharun. 35 innocent souls were lost, May we not see such again in Oyo State.

“Quite a number of people have been reaching out to me, saying, oh this thing happened in Anambra State. It happened also in FCT. Nobody went to jail. Why is it in Oyo State that some people are going to jail? I said, well Oyo State is not Anambra State, and no matter how highly-placed, justice must be done.

“Judiciary is here, it’s in their court. If you think you can grant a bill pending the trial, I don’t have anything against it. But trial, the people must go on trial.”