Ibadan Stampede: Court adjourns ruling on bail for suspects

The Oyo State High Court has adjourned the ruling on the bail application of three key suspects in the Ibadan stampede case until Tuesday, January 13.

Daily Trust had reported that the suspects, including Ooni of Ife’s ex-queen, Naomi Silekunola; Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat and Abdulahi Fasasi, are currently being remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Agodi.

The bail applications were heard on Tuesday with each of the suspects’ counsel arguing that there is insufficient evidence to warrant their detention.

Fasasi, the Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, was represented by Waheed Olajide, while Naomi was represented by Musibau Adetunmbi (SAN) and Hamzat, the proprietor of Agidigbo FM, was represented by Adekunle Sobaloju (SAN).

The state, led by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Abiodun Aikomo, filed a counter-application against the bail of the suspects.

Justice K. B. Olawoyin, presiding over Court 8, will deliver his ruling on January 13, after considering the arguments presented by both the defense and the prosecution.

This development comes as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Monday emphasised the need for those responsible for the stampede to face justice, while also clarifying that he is not opposed to the suspects being granted bail, provided due process was followed.