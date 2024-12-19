✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Ibadan stampede: 35 children killed as police arrest ex-Oni’s wife, 8 others

    By Adenike Kaffi
Prophetess Naomi Silekunola and eight others have been arrested in connection with the circumstances that led to the death of 35 children during a funfair that degenerated into a stampede at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, Oyo State.
Silekunola, the former wife of the Oni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who is said to be the main sponsor of the event, is being investigated at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku while the Deputy Commissioner of Police is leading the investigations.
According to Wale Osifeso, Oyo State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said other suspects include Fasasi Abdulahi, the Principal, Islamic High School; Genesis Christopher, Tanimowo Moruf, Anisolaja Olabode, Idowu Ibrahim and Abiola Oluwatimilehin.
The police also assured residents of the area not to panic as they would witness high level patrols and police presence to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation.
Following the unfortunate stampede which occurred on Wednesday, the city of Ibadan had been thrown into mourning as condolences to the victims’ parents and their families pour in.
The Nigerian Bar Association has called on the state government to ensure that proper investigation is conducted and those found culpable are brought to book.

