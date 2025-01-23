IBA asks Trump to ‘look into’ 2028 Olympics omission

The International Boxing Association has asked United States president Donald Trump’s new administration to “look into” the sport’s omission from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the IBA – which ran the Olympic Games’ boxing programme – in 2019 because of concerns over its finances, governance, ethics, refereeing and judging.

Having failed to meet required reforms set out by the IOC, the IBA was stripped of its role – a decision upheld in April 2024 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) following an appeal.

The IOC organised boxing at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, and, though it says it will not do so at future Olympics, it remains hopeful the sport can be restored to the programme through a new international federation.