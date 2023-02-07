I wrote statement out of fear, man tells court

A man, Onyekachi Agbo, on Tuesday, told a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, Enugu State, that he wrote his confessional statement at the office…

The defendant alleged that seeing EFCC torturing another suspect while in the commission’s cell made him do what they wanted him to do.

He said, “My Lord, the statement I made at EFCC on September 17, 21, 22 and 27, 2021, was written out of fear of being tortured like other suspects.

“They denied my family and lawyer access to see me even when I told them that I cannot make my statement without my lawyer to guide me.”

Earlier, the EFCC Investigation Officer, Mr Zachariah Liberty, said the defendant was brought to their office on September 16, 2021, and that he and his friends were subjected to forensic analysis.

He said after explaining to him, the defendant wrote his statement voluntarily in an open office.

Meanwhile, the lawyer to the defendant, Mr Patrick Nwosi, also told court that he was denied access to the defendant at the EFCC office.

The Judge, Justice F. O. G. Ogunbanjo, adjourned the case to March 23. (NAN)