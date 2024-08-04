I won’t allow you tear this nation apart, Tinubu tells ‘antagonists’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to continue to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, warning that his government would not allow few people…

Tinubu was speaking in a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday morning following the recent widespread protests and unrest which claimed lives and led to the destruction of properties in some states.

The President who lamented the damages caused as a result of the protest said the unfortunate development only sets Nigeria back as limited resources would again be diverted in rebuilding what was lost.

He said, “I am especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country. The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.”

Commiserating with the families of the victims of the protest, the President said further bloodshed and destruction must stop.

“I commiserate with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests. We must stop further bloodshed, violence and destruction. As President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.”