I wish all of you a very happy, prosperous and safe New Year

LIVERPOOL:

Jurgen Klopp’s restructured midfield has surprised him at how quickly they have developed into a very strong unit. Senior players at the club know how to win a league title and Mohamad Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold took the Red’s failure last season as a personal insult to themselves and blamed themselves and were determined to make every match count this time around. Klopp is the envy of many PL coaches with a very strong bench which gives him the ability to change his players at any time during a match. Liverpool however have not beaten a top six league team this season and a long term injury to Joel Matip could prove difficult for Klopp if they lose another player in the middle. Klopp has said it is unlikely they will find a replacement in the January window.

ARSENAL:

Arsenal’s “never-say-we-are-beaten” approach has maintained their top four position for Christmas. They have made a habit of scoring late in games as shown with wins over Man City, Brentford and an 84th minute goal to draw with Chelsea. Many believe the Gunners can make up for the catastrophic end of season disappointment last May and their signature signing of Declan Rice has given them a very strong midfield with Martin Odegaard again showing what a superb captain he is. Rice is a threat going forward and is effective against a counter-attack and Arsenal’s defence, with William Saliba back to fitness, is greater in strength and depth than last season. Mikel Arteta is convinced the Gunners can claim the title this season.

ASTON VILLA:

As I wrote previously, who would have expected Villa to be up there with the big teams and challenging for top spot in the league? Coach Unai Emery is a favourite in the Midlands where he is hailed as a genius and Villa Park has become a fortress with the team winning 15 of their past 16 home games. Emiliano Martinez challenges Liverpool’s Alisson Becker as the best goalkeeper in the league and Villa’s midfield of Boubecar Kamara, John McGinn and Douglas Luiz is the creative powerhouse. Ollie Watkins has rediscovered his scoring boots and links perfectly with Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey. Emery has built a genuine title contending squad.

These dizzy heights are new territory for most of the players and that is probably the achilles’ heal in Villa’s push for the top. Also, the depth on the bench is not great so injuries to key players could hinder the club’s progress.

TOTTENHAM:

Many thought the departure of Harry Kane would be a disaster but under coach Ange Postecoglou Spurs have responded brilliantly with Son Heung-min taking up the captaincy and proving what a superb player he is. Regrettably Son jetted off this week to play for his national Korean team during January. Richarlison has at last shown what he can do and is scoring goals. Spurs made their best start since 1960-61 when they became the 13th team to accumulate 26 points after ten games and six of those teams went on to win the league title.

Tottenham still have their injury problems with Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentacur, Micky van de Ven, James Maddision, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon all currently out of the team and they were dealt another blow on Wednesday when medics ruled Cristian Romero out for five weeks because of a hamstring injury.

The manager’s bold attacking style is a direct contrast to the boring football dished out by Antonio Conte and they are once again a joy to watch. Tottenham are back!

MANCHESTER CITY:

There is little more to be said about the world’s best coach and the title holders and World Club champions. City, despite their recent wobble, are the team everyone wants to beat. After five titles in six years Pep Guardiola always chants out his favourite saying, “Keep being there” and he certainly does that. The gap between themselves and Liverpool is five points but they have a game in hand.

City will have Kevin De Bruyne back soon and that can only improve this impressive City side. Guardiola’s biggest headache will then be combining De Bruyne and the in-form Phil Foden who thoroughly deserves to stay in the team. Ilkay Gundogan was a sad loss and his replacement Mateo Kovacic, whereas he is a very good player, is not in the same quality class because he cannot read a game like the former captain. Gundogan was also influential in the dressing room. Losing Riyad Mahrez was also crucial and his replacement Matheus Nunez has yet to reach the same standard. After such huge success, motivating the players, who have achieved everything, is another major challenge for Guardiola. Having said all that, City are still the betting favourites to retain the title.

And the possible movers:

Serhou Guirassy, Stuttgart

14 goals in eight matches has put the Guinea striker right in the middle of the shop window.

His record-breaking start to the Bundesliga season has attracted the attention of Manchester United and Newcastle. His release clause is £15.2 million and the 27-year-old’s agents have said he wants to move to the Premier League. Complications could occur when he is involved in the Africa Cup of Nations on January 13th.

Kalvin Phillips, Manchester City

I have written much about this talented midfielder but he remains out of Pep Guardiola’s first team and has spent much of the season back on the bench. Phillips is desperate to, play and he was told in October that he could leave “if he wants to”. He has accepted that he must leave and Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Juventus are interested in taking him on loan.

Santiago Gimenez, Feyenoord

The Mexico forward struck 31 Eredivise goals last season. Tottenham, Chelsea, Fulham and Arsenal are all linked with signing him but Feyenoord want around £60 million for his signature.

Lloyd Kelly, Bournemouth

He has called a halt on signing a new contract with the Cherries and his cool, calm and composed performances have been vital to the club’s current success. Bournemouth are determined to keep their top scorer and currently electric striker Dominic Solanke but Kelly could depart for Arsenal or West Ham who have both made enquiries.

Andre, Fluminense

Fulham have done well to beat other clubs and lead the race to sign the very highly rated Brazilian midfielder. A possible exchange could take place early in January for £30 million.

Andre has described playing in the Premier League as his ultimate ambition.

Jadon Sancho, Manchester United

A miserable season so far for Jadon because of his feud with Erik Ten Hag and it is likely to end with a move in January. If coach Ten Hag leaves when Sir James Ratcliffe takes over at Old Trafford, as owner of 25% of the shares, then Sancho could stay but it is likely he will go. RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona and Juventus are all interested in taking him.

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal

Despite their friendship goalkeeper Ramsdale has lost his place to David Raya and he is likely to request a move with Chelsea and Newcastle already showing interest. The former Sheffield United goalkeeper knows he has to play regular football in order to keep his place in the England national squad.

Lamine Camara, Metz

The 19-year-old has scouts watching him every week after scoring from his own half against Monaco in October. The Senegalese is a product of their Generation Foot academy which produced such notables as Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr. He was voted CAF’s Young Player of the Year and is compared to City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Madrid’s Toni Kroos. Brighton and Chelsea are interested.

Ivan Toney, Brentford

Despite his lengthy ban, Toney is back playing in January and Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are queuing up for his services as striker. Toney has scored 32 goals in 68 matches which playing for a mid-table team is a considerable achievement. Brentford want to keep him and have mentioned a possible price of £100 million which will deter most clubs however his value will be reduced in the summer.

NEWCASTLE’S COACH EDDIE HOWE UNDER THREAT

It seems almost impossible to think I would be mentioning the words Eddie Howe and “getting sacked” in the same sentence but there is definitely talk around St James’ Park that the Saudi owners are far from happy with the team’s recent slump. They are not experienced footballing people and are looking at options to replace Howe which most staff at the club believe would be a mistake. International full back Kieran Trippier, and his dramatic loss of form, is even causing the club to lose matches but it is typical of a team in the middle of a genuine crisis. In January Newcastle play Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa and have a sticky FA Cup derby against Sunderland.

Supporters are unhappy with a recent questionnaire regarding possibly leaving the iconic and historic home ground St James’ Park and the team was even booed off the pitch a few days ago when they were beaten at home by 16th placed Nottingham Forest.

After briefly heading the table earlier in the season, Newcastle sit in 8th place and 13 points behind leaders Liverpool who they face on Monday.

Howe was pleased to get some time with his players on the training field this week after ten games in 31 days and much of the time spent travelling. He said, “You have to earn everything you get from game to game. I’m a firm believer in that so the players know they have to perform. We have to change our short-term for sure.” Reading between the lines that means several players could be heading out of the door and new ones arriving. Howe will drop any player not responding to his call for keeping a strong mentality and giving 100%.

A meeting with the owners after their first loss during the Christmas period was difficult but they have promised to keep backing him although how many times have we heard similar reassurances and the coach has been fired a few days later.”

Howe has also lost his adoring fans who worshipped him earlier in the season but thousands left before the end of the Forest defeat and chants around the ground were outright insulting to him and the team.

The Magpies are anxious to improve their squad in January after suffering a large amount of injuries which has undoubtedly added to their troubles. The biggest star rumoured to be in Newcastle’s sights is Ruben Neves who is playing for Saudi team Al-Hilal which should be possible because the team is also owned by the same organisation that bought Newcastle. The former Wolves captain has a wealth of experience despite still being only 26 years-of-age. Goalkeepers Aaron Ramsey and David De Gea have also been mentioned to replace the long term injury to Nick Pope as his absence coincides with the team’s run of losses.