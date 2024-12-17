✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

I will lead protest against police poor welfare – FCT chief

A traditional title holder in Bwari chiefdom, the Barden Bwari, in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Alhaji Aliyu Garba, has said he will lead a protest against the government over poor welfare for police officers in the country.

Garba, a retired army captain, recently told Abuja Metro at the Sarkin Bwari palace that policemen, whose responsibility it is to safeguard lives and property of citizens, have been neglected by the government.

He said policemen in the country were suffering due to neglect, adding that they could effectively check the activities of bandits and kidnappers even without support from soldiers if their welfare is well taken care of.

“The Nigerian police are suffering and very soon, I am going to lead a protest even if it is going to be a one-man protest against the way the government is treating them.

“The governments are throwing them out of their quarters where they are staying and selling the quarters to themselves,’’ he also claimed.

