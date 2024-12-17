I will lead protest against police poor welfare – FCT chief

A traditional title holder in Bwari chiefdom, the Barden Bwari, in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Alhaji Aliyu Garba, has said he will lead a protest against the government over poor welfare for police officers in the country.

Garba, a retired army captain, recently told Abuja Metro at the Sarkin Bwari palace that policemen, whose responsibility it is to safeguard lives and property of citizens, have been neglected by the government.

He said policemen in the country were suffering due to neglect, adding that they could effectively check the activities of bandits and kidnappers even without support from soldiers if their welfare is well taken care of.

SPONSOR AD

“The Nigerian police are suffering and very soon, I am going to lead a protest even if it is going to be a one-man protest against the way the government is treating them.

“The governments are throwing them out of their quarters where they are staying and selling the quarters to themselves,’’ he also claimed.