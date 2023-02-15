I will continue with Buhari’s legacies – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he will continue with the legacies and programmes of President Muhammadu…

Speaking at the APC presidential rally in Owerri, Imo State, Tinubu described Buhari’s eight-year reign as a retooling process of the economy battered by the PDP’s 16-year rule.

He said if elected he would invest in education, real estate, build infrastructure and be prudent with resources.

Tinubu said, “We will continue with developmental programmes of APC. It will not stop.”

Buhari, who handed over APC’s flag to Tinubu, said, “We are here today. We are very grateful for your timeout. We are very grateful for your support, and I can assure you that Asiwaju is going to deliver as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, assured the party that his state would vote for APC in the February 25 presidential election.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said the Igbo would vote for APC because of the second Niger Bridge constructed by the Buhari administration.