I will be just, fair to all warring parties in Plateau – New GOC

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, has pledged to be just and impartial in addressing the security challenges in Plateau State.

Major General Oyinlola made this commitment on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, the state capital.

For decades, clashes between herding and farming communities in Plateau have led to significant loss of lives and property, with both sides blaming each other for the violence.

To restore confidence between the warring factions, the new GOC assured the governor and the people of Plateau that he would approach the situation with fairness and justice.

Acknowledging the efforts of his predecessor, Oyinlola emphasised the need to sustain and build upon previous achievements to ensure lasting stability in the Joint Operations Area (JOA), which covers Plateau and its neighbouring states.

“Our priority is not just to maintain the existing peace in the state but to strengthen it, ensuring that all parties feel secure and supported. The security challenges in Plateau require a multi-faceted approach. We must engage all stakeholders and ensure their voices are heard in our quest for lasting peace,” he said.

In response, Governor Mutfwang expressed his appreciation for the GOC’s visit and assured him of the state government’s full support in tackling security threats.