I was the most sued minister, says Lai

Outgoing Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, has said that he holds the record of the most sued Minister probably after the Attorney…

Outgoing Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, has said that he holds the record of the most sued Minister probably after the Attorney General of the Federation.

Speaking in Abuja during a send-forth ceremony organised in his honor, he said there were presently 37 suits in court against him.

Mohammed joked that his successor would inherit the cases.

He said there was no week President Muhammadu Buhari did not receive a petition calling for his sack, but the president never bulged but encouraged him to do his job.

Aisha Buhari: What I ‘ll miss about Aso Rock

I’m leaving legacy of free, fair elections – Buhari

On EndSARS saga, Mohammed wondered that till date, no one had come out to confirm that their family member was killed during the ‘acclaimed’ massacre.

He said the fake news of such incident led the federal government to ban and reach an agreement with Twitter to filter what goes on the platform, hence, it was reopened afterwards.

On his tenure in office, he noted that “this is the longest period anyone has served as Minister of Information and Culture”, adding that he served at a period marked by great challenges and great opportunities.

While mentioning his achievements as minister, he said the ministry succeeded in reassuring the world that despite our security challenges, Nigeria was safe for business and leisure, hence, it paid off when Nigeria hosted four international events namely the the IPI congress, UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week, UNWTO CAF

Meeting and the inaugural edition of the UNWTO Global Conference on Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industry.

He also mentioned that Nigeria blazed the trail in the retrieval of its timeless artefacts from those who looted them and the model was followed by many countries around the world.

“We enhanced citizens’ participation in governance by instituting the Town Hall Meeting series, We kept Nigerians informed of the developments in government through regular media interactions, We projected the achievements of the Administration by instituting the Scorecard Series that included presentations by Honourable Ministers, Testimonies by ordinary Nigerians, Documentaries and a compendium of all the presentations,” he mentioned.

Mohammed urged staff of the ministry to extend the cooperation that was given to him during his tenure to whoever his successor would be.