I was spiritually prepared for Gangs of Lagos – Tayo Faniran

Tayo Faniran, one of the leading characters of the critically acclaimed film Gangs of Lagos, has shared his experience on the movie set.

Faniran who played the role of Ninalowo of Isale Eko aka Nino during an interview with Daily Trust Saturday stated that he was spiritually prepared to portray the role.

He further stated that after reading the script of the movie, he did not want to be ‘just another pretty face’. The actor stated that he wanted to show the world that he has matured.

The film star said, “I had time to come into character because I was on vacation in March, I was in the Maldives when I got a message from Jade that there was a project coming in June and that there was a character she believes I will be the best person to play it. I was spiritually prepared and ready. It is a thing that I know I could not miss the opportunity and people cannot watch me and say ‘this is just a pretty face’. They must see that I have grown and I was ready. By the time the synopsis came, I read it and knew that the responsibility put on me as an actor, if I slack, it would kill the story.