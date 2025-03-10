‘I was really touched I had to shed tears’, Fubara narrates recent encounter

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has narrated an encounter which made him shed tears.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Palace of Nyeweali Akpor Kingdom and a residential quarters for the King, Eze Levi Amos Oriebe, built and furnished by his administration, he said he was happy that his government had touched lives.

He said despite the ensuing political crisis, Rivers people will emerge stronger, urging the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Governor Fubara explained that 10 months ago, during the flag-off of reconstruction work on the Okania-Ogbogoro Road in Obi Akpor Local Government Area, the people requested him to build the palace.

He said: “I was really touched to the point that I had a few drops of tears when the Royal Father was speaking, and he said, ‘for over 200 years that the Akpor Kingdom has existed, it functioned without a palace.

“But, God doesn’t make mistakes. Maybe, He left it for our administration to fulfill so that we will be part of history forever and ever in Akpor Kingdom.”

Fubara said further: “We did not just build the palace, but we also provided a personal residence for the Nyeweali, knowing fully well that the palace belongs to everyone, but at the end of his tenure or when call of nature comes, his family definitely, will not be here.

“So, after living in a fine beautiful place, what happens to the family? We have to provide a place for him. I want you to note that we did not end this project by building just the palace, but we went further to provide the Eze his own personal residence, so that when he leaves, he can enjoy the comfort that he is already enjoying here at this moment.”

The governor urged his teeming supporters not to be discouraged by recent turn of events in the state, but rather cheer up, knowing that God does not start a thing and allow it to be truncated half-way.

He said: “I want to say to our teeming supporters, I know some of you; your spirits are high, some of you, your spirits are low. But, I want to assure you one important fact of life: God does not start a thing and end halfway.

“It doesn’t matter what the situation might be today, I assure you that we will come up again stronger and better. Continue to follow my footstep, and that footstep remains, the path of peace. We need it because if anything happens, we are the greatest losers.

“Our concern for this State is not because of our own profit, but the total well-being of Rivers State. So, I appeal to everyone of you: be law abiding. I will not encourage any act of disobedience or any act of violence. But that is not to say that we will support evil. We will never support evil.”

Fubara said his administration is focused on good governance and will not renege on the promise of delivering impactful, people-oriented development projects, continually.

“Our projects, our services will continue to be those ones that would touch the hearts, the souls, and the spirits of our people. And we will not, no matter the circumstances surrounding our situation, renege on that promise that we made to the good people of Rivers State.”