I Was Pressurised To Manipulate Abia guber Results – INEC Returning Officer

Prof. Nnenna Oti, Returning Officer for the Abia State governorship election, has confessed that she was offered bribe to manipulate the election. Exactly a week…

Prof. Nnenna Oti, Returning Officer for the Abia State governorship election, has confessed that she was offered bribe to manipulate the election.

Exactly a week ago, Alex Otti of Labour Party was declared winner of the governorship poll.

According to the results announced at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office in Abia, Otti polled 175,467 votes to defeat Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was his closest challenger. Ahiwe scored 88,529 votes.

Speaking while being welcomed by the staff and students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Oti, who is the Vice Chancellor, said before the final declaration of the result, she was promised huge monetary inducement to change the will of Abia people.

Abia governor-elect: We won without Peter Obi

INEC denies manipulating Abia Guber results

“As an electoral officer, I have never in my life participated in any election, but duty came calling, I made my enquiries from Abuja,” Oti said.

“If I perish, I perish, they came with their threats, they came with their money, they came with their intimidation.”

She stated that she stood on her ideals and principles not to short-change anyone and ensured that the will of the people of Abia prevailed and that their votes counted during the election.

“I didn’t start today; I stand here before God, Jesus Christ. I have never defrauded anyone, all l I did was to declare the riot act as follows: Under me, votes must count. Under me, the people’s mandate will be upheld because I, Professor Nnnena Oti, can never do evil,” she said.

INEC had suspended collation of the election results after thugs overran one of its offices in Abia.

The Returning Officer and some key electoral officials were summoned to Abuja over the controversy.

Abia is the only state where Labour Party won in the governorship election. PDP has been controlling the state since the return of democracy in 1999.