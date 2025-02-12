I was offered N50,000 to smuggle ammunition from Jos to Abuja –Gunrunner

A suspected gunrunner, Yusuf Adam, who was arrested by officers of the Plateau State Police Command, has stated that he was offered N50,000 to smuggle ammunition from Jos Abuja.

Yusuf was arrested alongside three others, whom the police said were connected to the smuggling of the ammunition. A sum of N300,000 was also recovered from the suspects.

According to Yusuf, he had earlier insisted that the sponsor of the smuggling should pay him more than N50,000 considering the nature of the job but the sponsor refused, adding that he later agreed to smuggle the ammunition for N50,000.

Yusuf disclosed this when he was paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adeshina, at the command’s headquarters in Jos, on Tuesday.

“I am from Abuja. Two weeks ago, a man whom we know each other sent me to collect the ammunition and bring it to him. He has given me the contact of those to collect the ammunition in Jos. I asked him if he is a security agent but told me that I should not bother. The man assured me that I am not going to be in trouble.

“But in the process of collecting the ammunition, the security operatives, arrested me alongside three others,” Yusuf said.

While parading the suspects, the CP had earlier said the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence on the movement of the gunrunners, adding that all the suspects would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation.