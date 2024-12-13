I wanted to become a professional footballer –Kwara golf champion

The winner of inaugural edition of the Kwara Governor’s Cup Open Golf Tournament, Akeem Habeeb, has described his experience during the tournament as exciting but challenge.

The rising star from Ilorin Golf Club apart from emerging the champion of the maiden tournament, had also won the 7th edition of the Kwara Open in August and the Insurance Open at Ibadan Golf Club.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the 23 year-old golfer who missed out of the ICMA open few days before the Governor’s Cup, said he felt blessed and happy coming back stronger.

According to the Kwara State Polytechnic graduate, “I had a good experience during the tournament. The ability to control my thoughts and emotions, which I think will make me a great player. I just went to the course and played my game and I’m glad that all my time practising really paid-off”.

He said though some prime players missed the tournament, he played against very good golfers who challenged him during the tournament.

On his recent accomplishments on the course, the triple champion said “I don’t even know I’m going to be playing golf. I had wanted to be a footballer and was very good but switched because of the fewer opportunities. Golf is individual sport.

“I started my golf journey as a caddy in 2018 and represented Kwara state in 2019 and emerged as winner of two silver medals at the tournament followed by other triumphs within and outside the state. Since then, there has been no looking back,” said Habeeb.

He said his goal is to be a professional golfer adding that the game is a unique outdoor sport which is “frustrating and addictive. “It offers social interaction, exercise, relaxation, competition and fun.”

Habeeb, however, identified lack of funds as a major problem. He said: “when athletes are not well paid, they don’t get motivated and can’t support themselves financially. There is lack of sponsorship and interest in some sports.

“The only secret behind my success I can say is prayer and more practice which has worked for me.”