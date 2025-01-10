I want to make mental healthcare accessible to Nigerians — Labiba

Labiba Saidu Ibrahim is a dedicated counseling and health psychologist, as well as a certified phlebotomist. She is the founder and CEO of Therapsych Services, a platform providing essential mental health support and counseling. Additionally, she is the co-founder of The Purple Network, where she serves as a counselor, working tirelessly to advocate for mental health awareness and provide support to those in need.

What drives your passion for mental health awareness?

My passion for mental health awareness stems from a deep desire to make a difference in people’s lives, especially those who suffer silently due to the stigma and lack of access to proper care. Mental health challenges often go unnoticed or unspoken, leaving many to feel isolated and misunderstood. Witnessing the impact of untreated mental health conditions on individuals, families, and communities has fuelled my commitment to advocacy. I believe that mental health is just as important as physical health, and everyone deserves the opportunity to live a fulfilled and balanced life.

Can you tell us more about the services offered by Therapsych Services and The Purple Network, and how they support mental health care?

Therapsych Services offers a range of mental health services, including individual and group counseling, stress and trauma management, and psycho-educational workshops. It is dedicated to creating safe spaces for clients to explore their mental health challenges and access personalized support. Therapsych also focuses on community outreach and mental health awareness programs in underserved areas, schools, and places of worship.

The Purple Network complements this mission by fostering a supportive community where individuals can share their experiences and access resources. As co-founder, I serve as a counsellor, helping individuals navigate their mental health journeys.

How has your experience working in both Nigeria and the UK influenced your approach to mental health care?

Working in both Nigeria and the UK has given me a broader perspective on mental health care, highlighting the importance of cultural context in treatment. In Nigeria, stigma and limited access to resources require a strong focus on awareness, community engagement, and culturally sensitive approaches. In the UK, the structured systems and emphasis on patient autonomy have taught me the value of individualised care and evidence-based practices.

Your outreach programmes have brought mental health education to rural communities, what are the success stories?

One of the most rewarding moments came during a mental health outreach programme in a rural community where stigma around mental illness was particularly strong. A young woman, who had been ostracised due to symptoms of what appeared to be untreated bipolar disorder, attended one of our sessions with her family. Through education and counselling, her family began to understand her condition better and committed to supporting her treatment. A few months later, we received updates that she was responding well to care and reintegrating into her community. Seeing the shift in both her life and her family’s perspective was deeply fulfilling.

What are the challenges?

One of the biggest challenges has been overcoming deeply ingrained stigma and cultural misconceptions. In some communities, mental health conditions are still seen as spiritual or moral failings, making it difficult to gain trust. It requires patience, culturally sensitive approaches, and working with local leaders to bridge these gaps.

Another challenge is the lack of resources, such as mental health professionals and infrastructure, in rural areas. While outreach programmes provide initial support, ensuring consistent care often requires partnerships with local clinics or telehealth services, which can be difficult to establish in underserved areas.

What motivated you to provide free counseling to over 500 individuals?

My motivation to provide free counselling to over 500 individuals stemmed from a deep commitment to making mental health care accessible, especially for those who cannot afford it. Many people suffer in silence due to stigma or financial barriers, and I believe that everyone deserves the chance to heal and thrive, regardless of their circumstances. Seeing the transformative impact of even a single counselling session inspires me to continue offering these services.

To ensure sustainability, I combine free services with paid programs, partner with organisations that share a similar vision, and seek grants or sponsorships for community initiatives. I also prioritise mental health education and train community volunteers to extend the reach of these efforts.

The WHO reports that nearly 1 in 8 people globally suffers from mental health disorders. How do you think we can address this crisis?

Addressing the global mental health crisis requires a multifaceted approach by increasing awareness as education is key to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. We need to normalise conversations about mental health through schools, workplaces, and media platforms. Also, expand access to care with governments and organisations must invest in affordable and accessible mental health services, especially in underserved areas. Telehealth and community-based programs can bridge gaps in care.

What partnerships are you currently exploring, and how do you envision these collaborations making a meaningful impact?

I am currently exploring partnerships with organisations that share a commitment to improving access to mental health care, particularly in underserved communities. These include global bodies like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and mental health-focused NGOs such as Mental Health Innovation Network (MHIN) and Mind. I am also looking to collaborate with local organisations in Nigeria and other developing countries to bridge the gap between global resources and grassroots impact.