I want to die a Muslim, ex-traditional worshipper, Iya Osun, says after embracing Islam

A popular traditionalist in Kwara State, Abebi Ashabi Efunsetan Yakubu has said her wish is to die a Muslim after reverting to Islam.

The development is coming after a viral video on Thursday where she renounced the Isese religion and accepted Islam.

A former Muslim, Iya Osun who now preferred to be called Iya Oni Qur’an, disclosed this while speaking with Daily Trust after a thank-you visit to Muslim scholars in Ilọrin for their roles in her reversion on Sunday.

According to her, “I want to die a Muslim after reverting to Islam. I have taken some steps in the past, which I now regret. I am grateful that Almighty Allah preserved me spending over 10 years out of Islam. But thank Almighty God that I am back. I know there will be challenges, but with God, we will overcome it.

“Nobody pressured or threatened me to take this step and I am not doing this for fame or wealth. It was Allah that intervened and I am happy that it all ended this way. For me, it’s bye bye to Isese, by the grace of God,” she added.

His eldest son, Abdulhakeem, told our correspondent that the whole situation seemed like a dream to him.

“Today is the happiest day in our lives as her five children. We have been on this journey for more than ten years now before Almighty Allah finally answered our prayers for her. With this development, a high blood pressure that I have been nursing over ten years ago is cured.

“All I can say is alhamdulillahi”, AbdulHakeem added.

In his remark during the visit, the Secretary of the Council of Muslim Organisations (CMO), Sheikh Yusuf Murtadoh Pakata admonished her to be steadfast and resolute in the religion irrespective of trials and tribulations that Almighty Allah may test her with.

“Your reversion does not mean there will not be challenges. Islam is not a religion that glorifies prosperity even though we are encouraged to strive”, he noted.

Iya Osun went viral recently after she alleged to have assisted the first wife of a popular Muslim cleric in Ilọrin, Alfa Okutagidi, to prepare spiritual sacrifice before and after she gave birth to one of her children.

Okutagidi, however, denied the allegation and slammed a defamation suit on her over the accusation, which led to her remand and that of one Obalowu Jimoh at the correctional facility.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, Magistrate Muhammed Adam, who presided over the matter, admitted Iya Osun and Jimoh to bail and adjourned the case to September 26, 2023.

