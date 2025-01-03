I want to be world’s best – Kwara squash champion, Giwa

Kwara state born national U-16 squash champion, Master Shuaib Giwa, has said his ultimate goal is to become the number one player in the world.

The teen sensation who hails from Ifelodun local government area of the state disclosed this while speaking to Daily Trust in Ilọrin.

Giwa said he was inspired at a very young age by his mother who is a squash coach in Kwara State to play the game.

Speaking on his journey so far, the national U16 squash champion who has crossed to the senior level said he is looking forward to an exciting moment in the sport.

“I am the national U-16 champion and also won two tournaments in Lagos and Ibadan last year, the Prime Atlantic and JGM in Ibadan.

“I moved to the senior level in November last year but we are yet to have any tournaments.

“My biggest challenge is sponsorship because I need to register for the Professional Squash Association (PSA) which is N400,000 and I am just a young school leaver waiting to write my JAMB”, he stated.

“My aspiration is to become the best squash player in the world. I know people will think it’s a tall order but I am determined to achieve that and thank God for the progress because with the squash facilities and courts provided by the governor, this will really assist me to attain my dreams”, he added.