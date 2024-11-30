I want to be remembered as a dynamic figure in Nigerian music scene – Sadiq Saleh

Sadiq Saleh is a young, talented and versatile Hausa musician, songwriter, producer and performer. In this interview, Sadiq talks about his rise to stardom, among other issues.

Can you tell us something about yourself?

I was born on 2nd February 1998, and I attended Bulabulin Day Senior Secondary School in Maiduguri, Borno State, before venturing into music in 2017. Presently, I am a songwriter, producer and a performer. I am also involved in acting and cinematography. In a nutshell, I am an all-round entertainer, because that has been my passion and that is why people see me as a lucky chap in the entertainment sector.

SPONSOR AD

Why did you choose music?

It might interest you to know that I started music when I was in my first year as a Senior Secondary School student; that is SS1.

I would say I was born with a passion for music and a gift for storytelling. At a very young age, people kept telling me that I have a good voice for music. They told me I have a powerful voice that can be used in making good songs. Fortunately, when it was time for me to try it, they were proven right as my songs were termed as captivating and have earned me a dedicated followership and fan base in the entertainment sector.

Did you face any resistance from your family or friends when you finally decided to go into music?

I can’t say I faced any serious resistance because, like I told you earlier, people have tipped me for being a potential entertainer. Therefore, when I started doing music, it was like following an already prepared pattern. I didn’t face any form of resistance, if I did face anything, I can say it was managing my early fame.

But as always, I wasn’t alone. A lot of my fellow artistes have really assisted me in managing my fame. I wholeheartedly agree that I am very young and in need of guidance, that is why I am very careful with what I do.

Tell us about your journey so far in music?

I started with being a back-up singer, and along the line, I released some singles that made waves and later I released my first album in the year 2020, it was titled ‘Amana’. Based on demand, I released my second album titled ‘Mataki’ in 2022 and ‘Ranar Da Zaka Fara so’ in 2023 and ‘Darasul Auwal’ in 2024, along with the album ‘Da Ransu Za’ayi’.

I feel lucky because within a short period of my being in the industry, I have featured prominent artistes like Hussaini Danko, Umar M. Shareef, Auta Waziri and Auta Mg boy in some of my albums and singles.

Who writes your songs?

I write most of my songs, but as I said earlier, I have a lot of people who are ever ready to assist me in my music career. All the same, I do not find it difficult to write my songs. However, as a rising star in the Hausa music industry, I found it very important to explore my musical prowess in the songs that I write and compose.

Where do you derive your inspiration?

I get inspired from what people want and in most cases from happenings around my neighbourhood. If you check my songs, you will understand what I am saying. I do not write my songs during the day time; I usually write them at night when the weather is cool and the surroundings quiet.

One thing I do differently is that I give my songs to other people to scrutinise for errors and suggestions. I want them to look into it and make meaningful suggestions that can add credence to the song. I believe by doing so, I would be able to escape many loopholes and avoidable lapses.

Is it true that you have also ventured into filmmaking?

I mentioned earlier that I am into the acting and cinematography aspects of the entertainment sector. Many of my fans are of the view that my artistic versatility extends beyond music, and they kept telling me to expand my horizon and that was why I dabbled into acting. I have featured in some local films as well as involved in some aspects of cinematography projects that gave me room to demonstrate my broader creative interest in making films.

Is it true that you are extremely rich?

(Laughs) Rich? How rich am I? I saw it somewhere that my net worth spanned into millions and I laughed. Where did they get the figures or who told them I have that kind of money? Perhaps they are being carried away by my growing popularity and success in the music industry, but that doesn’t mean that I am rich, but of course I am on a steady rise financially.

How would you like the entertainment industry to remember you when you are no more?

I want to be remembered as a dynamic and influential figure in northern Nigerian music who contributed in changing the narrative in the industry for the better. I want to be remembered as that young man who came from nowhere and ended up somewhere very important and influential. I want to be remembered for changing people’s lives for a more promising future.

Are you married?

No, I am not, and the issue of my love life is so dear to me that I prefer to keep it private. Whatever people want to know, they will surely know when the time is right.